LIMA — Wesley L. Harris, Sr. age 84, passed from this life on Monday, July 8, 2019 at approximately 5:09 p.m. at Lima Memorial Health Systems.

He was born on October 29, 1934 in Selma, Alabama to Roosevelt Nixon and Julia Ann Harris, both parents preceded him in death.

Mr. Harris was formerly employed at Lorain Steel Foundry; he was a veteran of the United States Army and was a member of Shiloh Baptist Church.

He leaves to cherish his precious memory a son; Wesley Harris Nixon, Jr. of Lorain, Ohio and a daughter; Sonya Harris Nixon of Lorain, Ohio. 6 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. A brother; Richard C. Harris of Dayton Ohio and a sister; Kathleen Bracey of Lima. A host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by a brother; Willie J. Harris, Sr., 3 sisters; Lillie DeJarnette, Ethel Edwards and Martha Mosley.

Home Going Services will be held Saturday, July 13, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at the Chapel of Jones-Clark Funeral Home, Inc. with Rev. Cleven Jones, officiating.

Visitation/Wake will be held on Saturday, July 13, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. until time of services at 10:00 a.m. also at the funeral home.

Interment: Dayton National Cemetery

Services entrusted to: JONES-CLARK FUNERAL HOME, INC.

