Wesley Richard
GOSHEN, Ind. — Wesley D. Richard, 80, died Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020.

He was born in 1939 in Washington County, Iowa to Glen and Margaret (Wenger) Richard and grew up near Wayland, Iowa. His parents preceded him in death.

In 1961 he married Sue Schlatter in Mount Pleasant, Iowa. She survives along with a daughter, Crystal (Tom) Miller, Portland, Oregon; a son, Mark (Stephanie) Richard, Omaha, Nebraska; and four grandchildren, Tim and Lydia Richard and Alyssa and Phillip Miller. Also surviving are three siblings, Duane (Sherry) Richard, Ocala, Florida, Gloria (Gary) Graber, Freeman, South Dakota and Lynn (Karen) Richard, Mount Pleasant, Iowa.

Wesley taught at Bluffton University, Bluffton for 20 years and also served as co-pastor along with Sue at Elm Street Church of the Brethren in Lima. After retiring from teaching and preaching, Wesley and Sue settled in Goshen, Indiana, and celebrated 50 years of marriage.

Visitation will be Friday, Oct. 9 from 4 to 7 p.m. at West Goshen Church of the Brethren.

A 1:30 p.m. funeral service will be conducted Saturday, Oct. 10 at the church with visitation beginning at noon. Pastor Joel DeSelm will officiate.

Burial will follow at West Goshen Cemetery.

Memorial gifts may be directed to the SOOP program through Mennonite Mission Network, PO Box 370, Elkhart, IN 46515

Yoder-Culp Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be shared at www.yoderculpfuneralhome.com.



Published in The Lima News from Oct. 7 to Oct. 8, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Yoder-Culp Funeral Home
1911 South Main Street
Goshen, IN 46526
(574) 533-3153
