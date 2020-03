NEW KNOXVILLE — Wilbert "Bud" Maschke, 76, died at 1:19 p.m. March 2, 2020, at Upper Peninsula Health System, Marquette, Michigan.

Services will begin at 10:30 a.m. Monday at New Knoxville United Methodist Church. The Rev. Dennis Gaertner will officiate. Burial will be in Evangelical Protestant Cemetery, New Knoxville.

Friends may call from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday at the church.