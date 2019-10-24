LIMA — Wilbert F. "Bill" Recker, 73 of Lima, entered his Heavenly home on Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at Lima Memorial Health Systems following a very brief illness. He fought a good fight!! He was born April 26, 1946 in Lima, the son of the late Mary Catherine "Mae" (Morman) and Arthur Joseph Recker.

Bill was a 1965 graduate of Lima Central Catholic High School and worked at the Lima Ford Engine Plant. In 1967, he was drafted into the Vietnam War and proudly and honorably served his country in the U.S. Army, being stationed in Germany. After the war, Bill returned to Ford and retired from there in 2003. Following his retirement, he owned and operated a lawn mowing business until the summer of 2018.

In 1991, Bill met Charlene Recker, and they married on February 12, 1993. Together they celebrated many good times. They enjoyed traveling, taking many bus trips, and spending time together. Bill also enjoyed playing with pets; Pierre, Shiloh, Sadie and Hallie. Bill and Charlene's love for each other was evident right up to their last moments together.

Those left to cherish his memory include his loving wife, Charlene Recker of Lima, his son, James (Lisa) Recker of Port Clinton; grandchildren: Madeline and Michael Recker, step-daughters: Debra (Cliff) Miller and Dawn Clevenger both of Lima, step-grandchildren: Heather (David) Magana, Robert Moore, Alexander (Michaela) Moore; step-great grandchildren: Orion Moore, Lily Magana, Hunter Moore, Noah Moore, Judah Moore, Luca Magana, Elle Moore; his sisters, Therese Wallen of Lima, Ann (Bob) Frieson of Lima, Alice (Randy) Warner of Blue Ridge, GA, Judy (Bill) Kelly of Lima; his brother, Joe (Tammy) Recker of Lima; his brother-in-law: Karl Miller. He was preceded in death by his sister, Loretta Miller, his son, John Recker and his step-son, David Clevenger.

Visitation will be held Sunday, October 27th from 2-6:00 p.m. at the Hanneman-Siferd Funeral Home, 506 N. Cable Rd. Lima, Ohio. Funeral services will be conducted Monday, October 28, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home with Rev. Todd Cosart, officiating. Interment will follow in Woodlawn Cemetery with Military Honors conducted by the Post 1275 and the Army Honor Guard.

The Hanneman Family Funeral Homes are honored to care for the Recker family. Online condolences can be left at www.hannemanfuneralhomes.com. Memorial contributions can be made to Southside Christian Church 3300 S.Side Drive Lima, OH 45807 or to Deb's Dog Rescue, Lima, OH.