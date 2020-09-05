Wilbur Benroth

COLUMBUS GROVE — Wilbur W. Benroth, age 92, died Saturday, September 5, 2020, at Hilty Memorial Home, Pandora.

He was born February 17, 1928, in Columbus Grove, to Leslie and Ellen (Merriles) Benroth. They both preceded him in death.

On August 13, 1950, he married Betty Zwiebel, who died December 8, 2015.

Wilbur is survived by four sons: Bill Benroth of Black, Alabama, Jim (Fran) Benroth of Bluffton, Bob (Jalene) Benroth of Ottawa and Jeff (Nancy) Benroth of Pandora; four daughters: Sue Benroth of Findlay, Sandy (Steve) Brickner of Columbus Grove, Jill (John) Potthoff of Leipsic and Julie Sehlhorst of Ottawa; 19 grandchildren: Daniel (Corey) Benroth, Mike (Jenny) Benroth, Leslie (Tony) Hetrick, Jamie (Tim) Welch, Betsie (Ben) Hill, Phil (Sarah) Brickner, Lindsay (Travis) Imm, Amber (Brian) Loftus, Adam Potthoff, Gina Potthoff, Brian (Renee) Potthoff, Michelle (Adam) Schumacker, Kevin Sehlhorst, Ryan (Ashley) Sehlhorst, Suzanne Stidham, Courtney Benroth, Matthew Benroth, Levi Benroth and Trent Benroth; 18 great grandchildren: Taiana, Leah, Noah, Noleigh, Erin, Hiram, Quinn, Cori, Eli, Reese, Lydia, Ian, Grant, Carlee, Hadley, Kara, Camryn and Owen.

He was preceded in death by a grandson: Darren Benroth; a granddaughter: Isabelle Benroth and two sisters; Betty (Robert) Sisk and Marilyn Roberts.

Wilbur graduated from Columbus Grove High School in 1946 and began farming with his father. He had served as a Federal Land Bank Director, Ag Credit Bank Director, National Livestock and Meat Board Director, was appointed to the Federal Grain and Stockyards Administration Board by the United States Secretary of Agriculture and had been active in many farm organizations. Wilbur, along with his wife Betty, had been successful cattle and grain farmers. He was a life long member of St. John's United Methodist Church, Columbus Grove.

Services will begin at 11:00 a.m., on Tuesday, September 8, 2020, at St. John's United Methodist Church, Columbus Grove. Pastors Katie Hayes and Gary Ginter will co-officiate, with burial to follow in Truro Cemetery, Columbus Grove, Ohio.

Friends may call from 3:00-7:00 p.m. on Monday, September 7, 2020, and Tuesday, from 10:00 a.m. until time of the service at St. John's United Methodist Church, Columbus Grove.

Due to the restrictions regarding COVID 19, masks are required upon entering the church.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. John's United Methodist Church, 205 N. High Street, Columbus Grove, Ohio, 45830.

Online condolences may be expressed at hartmansonsfuneralhome.com.