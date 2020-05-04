LIMA — Wilbur L. Logan, 74, died on May 4, 2020 at 5:00 A.M. at his residence in Lima, Ohio. Wilbur was born on November 21, 1945, in Lima, Ohio, to the late Samuel Logan and Maxine (McGuire) Logan. On July 10, 1966, he married Diane (Hill) Logan. Who survives in Lima. He was employed by the Plumber/Pipefitter local 776. He loved to do woodworking, also camping, fishing, boating and was an Indian & Buckeye fan. He was a member of Southside Christian Church where he also served on the board of Trustees. He is survived by his son, Todd Logan and daughter Tina (Aaron) Sawmiller; a grandson Daniel (Claire) Sawmiller and a brother, Ronald (Carol) Logan. A private family visitation at Chamberlain-Huckeriede Funeral Home in Lima, Ohio. A private family graveside service at the Mausoleum at Memorial Park. Pastor Todd Cosart will officiate. Memorial contributions may be made to Putnam County Hospice Condolences may be expressed at www.chamberlainhuckeriede.com Chamberlain-Huckeriede Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Lima News from May 4 to May 5, 2020.