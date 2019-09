WEST LIBERTY — Wilfred E. "Willy" Yoder, 84, died Sept. 8, 2019, at Green Hills Care Center.

Services will begin at 11 a.m. Friday at Bethel Mennonite Church, West Liberty. Pastor Rebecca Kauffman will officiate. Burial will be in Fairview Cemetery.

Friends may call from 3 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Eichholtz Daring and Sanford Funeral Home, and one hour prior to services at the church.