LIMA — Wilfried "Bebe" Jordan, age 82, died Dec. 29, 2019, at the Lima Convalescent Home.

Services will begin 10:30 a.m. Friday, at Chiles-Laman Funeral and Cremation Services, Shawnee Chapel. Burial will follow in Shawnee Cemetery.

Friends may call 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday and one hour prior to the funeral Friday at the funeral home.