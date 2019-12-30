LIMA — Wilfried "Bebe" Jordan, age 82, passed away Sunday, December 29, 2019 at the Lima Convalescent Home after a recent debilitating stroke.

Bebe was born in 1937 in Berlin Germany to Kurt and Johanna (schaffarzyk) Jordan who proceeded him in death. In 1965 he and his then wife (Elvira Switon Jordan) and 3 children came to the United States from Berlin Germany, a childhood dream for Bebe. They settled in Lima, Ohio where he secured a job with United Telephone Company. Speaking no English at the time he was offered a position as a line repairman where he excelled and worked his way up through the years into a management position. He retired from Sprint after 33 years of service.

In 1993 he married Doris (Melton) Beery who survives in Lima. Bebe spent the past 5 years caring for his love Doris and worked tirelessly to comfort and care for her in her time of illness. Bebe loved his life in America. He loved his property planting flowers, trees, little waterfalls, animals and outdoor ornaments. He took great pride in his yard. He loved going to dinner with his wife, dancing, vacations and time with their family and friends. He loved watching soccer especially the world cup and any soccer related to Germany. He was a big animal lover his entire life. He loved his dogs, cats and his many fish he had over the years and most recently enjoyed his stray cat "Oreo" who he fed every day.

He is survived by his children Angie (Barry) Clark of Lima, Ron Jordan, of Columbus, stepdaughters, Alison (Steve) Niese of Bluffton, Heather (Kevin) Grimm of Columbus; granddaughters, Katie Clark of Lima, Kailyn Goodman, Jenna Goodman and Jessica Goodman all of Bluffton; step-Grandchildren, Heidi Aust-Cox , Julie Aust and Lane Lee. His loving niece Nancy (Shawn) Croft. And many other nieces, nephews and in-laws who he enjoyed.

He is also survived by his special supportive friends Lisa Malueg, Roberta Myers and Tammy Frysinger who provided him with years of support, comfort and care.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his sisters and their husbands Inge (Horst) Schachtschneider and Helga (Leonard) Weaver. His stepson Wilfried Aust. Nephews Lothar Schachtscneider and Ron Weaver and his beloved mother-in-law Nellie Melton.

A very special thank you to the Lima Convalescent home nurses, aides and all the staff that worked tirelessly to make him comfortable and demonstrated such love and caring support.

The family will receive friends from 4:00 – 7:00 pm on Thursday, January 2, 2020, at CHILES – LAMAN FUNERAL AND CREMATION SERVICES, SHAWNEE CHAPEL and one hour prior to the funeral on Friday.

Funeral services will begin at 10:30 am Friday, January 3, at the funeral home. Pastor Bryan Bucher will officiate the service. Burial will follow in Shawnee Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Debs Dogs or the donor's choice of charity in honor of Bebe.

Condolences may be expressed at chiles-lamanfh.com