LIMA — Wilkson Ferris Brown, age 79, was called into the presence of the Lord at 4:03 p.m. Sunday, August 23, 2020, at Riverside Methodist Hospital.

Wilkson was born June 6, 1941 in Bluefield, WV, to the late Wilkson and Pearl (Hemrick) Brown. On June 8, 1996 he married Debra (Sholler) Brown.

Wilkson retired from the Lima Correctional Institution after 25 years of service. He was currently working for G4S Security in Maumee, Ohio. He proudly served in the United States Army. Wilkson loved the outdoors and fishing and hunting. He especially loved spending time with his family, spoiling his grandchildren and giving everybody a hard time.

He is survived by his beloved wife of 25 years, Debra Kay Brown of Lima; children, Ferris (Amber ) Brown of Lima, Carol Bondurant of Houston, TX, Karl Stuebe of Kenton, DeAnna R. (Bubba) Mason of Paulding, Kimberly (Angel) Reyes of Houston, TX, Michael Lee Brown of Lima, Jason Wilkson Brown of Lima; 22 grandchildren; 2 great- grandchildren, brothers, Robert Brown of Lima, Jack J. (Oma) Parkins of McGuffey, Eugene Brown of Lima, Nick (Rebecca) Brown of Lima, Ron Hoover of Houston, TX; sisters, Debbie (Jack ) Wombles of Lima, Minnie Phalen of Lima and Barb Henderson of Lima.

In addition to his parents he is preceded in death by his step-mom, Marjorie Mae Brown, brothers, Joe Brown, Gary Lynn Berrine and Roger Zimmerman; sisters, Pam Wireman, Linda Brown and Nancy Losh.

Funeral services will begin at 7:00 p.m. Friday, August 28, 2020, at CHILES - LAMAN FUNERAL AND CREMATION SERVICES, SHAWNEE CHAPEL. Pastor Trent Boedicker will officiate the service.

The family will receive friends from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. prior to the service on Friday, August 28, at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to the family.

