LIMA — Willetta P. Knepper, age 81, passed away at 11:10 p.m. Friday, February 22, 2019, at Mercy Health - St. Rita's Medical Center with her family by her side.

Willetta was born May 15, 1937 in Hopewell Township, Ohio to the late Harold E. and Cleo A. (Zeller) Feindel. On June 6, 1959 she married Roger M. Brown who preceded her in death on August 1, 1996. On September 20, 1998 she married Donald A. "Don" Knepper who survives in Lima.

Willetta was a 1955 graduate and Valedictorian of Hopewell - Loudon High School. She earned her bachelor's degree and master's degree from the Bowling Green State University in education and retired from the Apollo Career Center. She loved to travel and enjoyed site seeing from the back of a motorcycle. Willetta especially enjoyed gardening, musicals, the theater and spending time with her family. She loved the Lord and was a longtime member of Shawnee United Methodist Church.

She is survived by her husband, Don Knepper of Lima, OH; son, Rodney (Cornelia Woodworth) Brown of Nevada City, CA, daughter, Jené (Chris) Drage of Maumee, OH, son, Kevin Brown of Laurelville, OH; step-son, David Knepper of Montpelier, OH; five Grandchildren, Dana Drage, Callie Drage, Leah Brown, Hunter Knepper and Cameron Knepper; sister, Virginia Rochester of Fostoria, OH and brother, Weldon (Pat) Feindel of Bascom, OH.

In addition to her parents and first husband, she is preceded in death by a son, Brad N. Brown.

Memorial services celebrating Willetta's life will begin at 5:00 p.m. Wednesday, February 27, 2019, at Shawnee United Methodist Church, 2600 Zurmehly Road, Lima, Ohio 45806. Pastors Bryan Bucher and Lori Wright will officiate the service.

The family will receive friends from 2:00 - 5:00 p.m. Wednesday, prior to the service at the church.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Johnny Appleseed Metropolitan Park District, 2355 Ada Road, Lima, Ohio 45801.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.chiles-lamanfh.com.