LIMA — Willia Dean Anderson, age 77 of Lima, passed Wednesday morning, at the Springs in Lima.

She was born February 5, 1942 in Alpharetta, Kentucky to the late Irvin and Oma Castle Hale. On June 10, 1961 she married Billy Joe Anderson who passed on December 8, 2001.

Mrs. Anderson was a homemaker and a member of the First Church of the Nazarene, Lima.

Survivors include 4 sons - Michael Anderson of Lima; Curtis (Donna) Anderson of Cridersville; Wade (Kelli) Anderson of Lima; Leonard (Jenn) Anderson of Shawnee; a daughter - Carla (Bret) Blymyer of Elida; 14 grandchildren - Curtis, Jr., Jennifer, Christopher, Josh, Matthew, Miranda, Ben, Whitney, Kate, Malyn, Jared, Dalton, Cody, Mariah; 16 great grandchildren; 2 brothers - Ray (Gloria) Hale of SC; Earl (Pat) Hale of Lima; 3 sisters - Jean (Burl) Shulaw of DeGraff; Bea (Larry) Musser of Shawnee; Eileen (John) Fisher of Cridersville.

She was preceded in death by a grandchild - Wade Anderson, Jr.; and 3 brothers - Elmer Hale; Bud Hale; Lacey Hale.

Funeral services will begin 10:00 a.m., Monday, August 5, 2019 at Bayliff & Son Funeral Home, Cridersville. Rev. Greg Stevens will officiate. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Cemetery near Elida.

The family will receive friends from 2:00 - 5:00 p.m., Sunday at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be given to the First Church of the Nazarene, 300 West Elm Street, Lima, OH 45801.

Condolences may be shared at www.BayliffAndSon.com