COLUMBUS GROVE — William Jerome "Bill" Alt, 88, died at Hilty Memorial Home in Pandora on September 29, 2019. Dad was born in the home of Arthur and Elizabeth (Nadler) Alt in Columbus Grove on April 1, 1931, who both preceded him in death. Dad proudly raised his family in the same country home where he was born.

On August 12, 1967, Dad married the one and only love of his life, Patricia Kleman, who preceded him in death on November 9, 2002.

Bill is survived by his four children. Doug married Tiffany Donaldson and they have two children, Dakota and Duece. They reside in Columbus Grove, Ohio. Dean married Lois Everitt and they have three children, Elizabeth, Emily and Elisa. They reside in Munich, Germany. Dennis married Shelly Stambaugh and they have four children, Abigail, Kendall, Emma and Riley.

They currently reside in Tampa, Florida. Debra married Drew Hagemann and they have three children, Dalton, Dylan and Davin. They currently reside in San Antonio, Texas. Grilling chicken on the farm for his children and grandchildren was one of Dad's favorite things to do.

Bill grew up on a large Ohio farm with his eight siblings. He was preceded in death by Marie (Wilford) Niese, James (Ursula) Alt, Kenneth (Dolly) Alt, and Eugene Alt. He is survived by: Harold (Phyllis) Alt, Teresa (Floyd) Shinabery, Frank (Vera) Alt and Arthur (Ruth) Alt, Jr.

Bill was a graduate of Columbus Grove and was a lifelong farmer with his brother Arthur along with his three sons. He was also a Post Master at Pandora, Ohio. He was a life time member of St. Anthony's Catholic Church in Columbus Grove. He also served in the U.S. Army. He was a member of the American Legion, Post 516, VFW Post 9648 and Eagles Aerie 2772 all in Columbus Grove, Ohio. Bill served in the combined Honor Guard with the American Legion and VFW.

Mass of Christian burial is at 10:00 am, Thursday, October 3, 2019 at St. Anthony's Catholic Church. Father David Ritchie will officiate with burial to follow at St. Anthony Church Cemetery, Columbus Grove. Military rites will be conducted by the combined Honor Guard of American Legion and VFW.

Visitation is 2:00-4:00 p.m. & 6:00-8:00 p.m., on Wednesday, October 2, 2019, at Hartman Sons Funeral Home, Columbus Grove.

Online condolences may be expressed at hartmansonsfuneralhome.com