WAPAKONETA — William E. "Bill" Baker, 77, of Wapakoneta was received into glory by his Lord and Savior at 12:53 p.m. Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at the Wapakoneta Manor, where he had resided two weeks, with his family by his side.

He was born on January 11, 1943 in Celina, OH to Chester & Lois (Amerman) Baker who preceded him in death. On September 19, 1964 he married Linda Sunderland and she survives in Wapakoneta.

Survivors include 2 daughters Lisa (Nick) Heitz of Wapakoneta, Kerri (Kevin) Pees of Ashville, OH; 7 grandchildren Brittany (Fiancé Darrin Gray) Heitz, Jeremy (Fiancé Kiyla Collins) Heitz, Bethany Heitz, Aubrey Heitz, Kaitlyn Pees, Caleb Pees, Karoline Pees; a brother Bob (Lynn) Baker of Union City, TN and a mother-in-law Doris Sunderland of Wapakoneta.

He was preceded in death by his father-in-law David Sunderland.

Bill was a 1961 graduate of Buckland High School and then served in the Army Nation Guard from 1964-1966. He retired after 30 years at Ford Motor Company, Lima as a toolmaker and maintenance coordinator. While employed there he was a member of the U.A.W. 1219 and the Lima Engine Plant Medical Team. After retirement he enjoyed farming, golfing and working at Village Green Floral & Garden Center. Bill loved to volunteer and served with Wapakoneta EMS as an advanced EMT; Auglaize County CERT; Johnny Appleseed Park; DeSoto County, FL Fire & Rescue Support Team. He was a member of Live Oak Church in Florida where he served as council president and was a member of numerous committees. He was also a member of St. Paul U.C.C., Wapakoneta and the V.F.W. Post 8445. He greatly enjoyed going camping with his grandchildren and was an avid NASCAR and OSU fan.

Funeral services will begin at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, July 12, 2020 at Schlosser Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Wapakoneta with Revs. Becky Sunday and Kevin Pees co-officiating. Burial will follow at Greenlawn Cemetery with military rites being performed by the V.F.W. Post 8445.

Family and friends may call from 4-8 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be directed to CJD Foundation or St. Rita's Hospice.

The Baker family has entrusted Schlosser Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Wapakoneta to handle the arrangements.

