LIMA — William B. Balyeat, 86, died Oct. 2, 2019, at his residence.

Services will begin at 11 a.m. Monday at Chiles-Laman Funeral and Cremation Services, Shawnee Chapel. The Rev. Bryan Bucher will officiate. Burial will be in Shawnee Cemetery.

Friends may call from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.