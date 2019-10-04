LIMA — William B. Balyeat, age 86, passed away on October 2, 2019 at his home.

William was born September 27, 1933 in Van Wert, Ohio to Louis and Dortha Neely Balyeat who have preceded him in death. On March 21, 1958, he married Garnett L. (Kerr) Balyeat, who survives.

He graduated from The Ohio State University in 1954 and from The Ohio State College of Law in 1957. He was an active member of Phi Delta Theta Fraternity. He served on active duty and as a reserve in the United States Army for seven years, as a legal officer with the Judge Advocate General's Department of the Army, being honorably discharged with the rank of Captain.

Mr. Balyeat began the private practice of law at Lima in October 1957, with his brother Robert Balyeat and then with the firm of Robenalt, Daley, Balyeat & Balyeat from 1959 -1984 and with the firm of Daley, Balyeat, Balyeat Leahy from 1984 until May 2001 when the firm changed to Balyeat, Leahy, Daley and Miller, and then until his retirement in December 2016.

William was a member of the Ohio State Bar Association, the Allen County Bar Association (Past President) as well as a member of the Shawnee Country Club. He was a life member of the B.P.O.E. Elks Lodge #54 and a long term member of the Jaycees. He was a member of Shawnee United Methodist Church. In his active years, he was an avid golfer having competed in many of the local tournaments. He also enjoyed spending weeks at Lake Charlevoix in Northern Michigan with his family. Thereafter, he spent 43 years vacationing at the family home in Woodson Bend Resort, Lake Cumberland, Kentucky, where he boated, played golf and read many books. He was fond of his Airdales, especially Abbey.

Survivors include his two sons, Clay (Kelley) Balyeat, of Lima and Jeffrey Balyeat, of Lima; Two grandchildren, Kara (Douglas) Belden and Sheridan Balyeat; and three great grand children Delany Belden, Denver Belden and Bram Belden.

He was preceded in death by his daughter Natalie Balyeat, his brothers, David C. Balyeat; Robert L. Balyeat; and his sister, Marcia Leonhardt.

The family will receive friends from 2:00 PM to 6:00 PM on Sunday, October 6, 2019 at CHILES-LAMAN FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, SHAWNEE CHAPEL.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM on Monday, October 7, 2019 at CHILES-LAMAN FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, SHAWNEE CHAPEL, with Rev. Bryan Bucher officiating.

Interment will immediately follow the funeral services in Shawnee Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the .

Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.chiles-lamanfh.com.