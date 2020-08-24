William Barga

COLUMBUS — William "Bill" Edward Barga, 70, died on Sunday, August 16, 2020 at Arthur G. James Cancer Hospital in Columbus, Ohio of complications from cancer treatments.

Bill was born on July 7, 1950, in Lima, Ohio to the late Virgil and Florence (McFarland) Barga. On July 12, 1982, Bill married Faye (Mummaugh) Barga who survives in Lima.

Bill was a Lima Central Catholic High School graduate, class of 1968, and worked as a welder at Westinghouse Corporation. He was a dedicated sports fan and an accomplished billiards player.

In addition to his wife, Bill is survived by his children Toby (Erin) Hawk of Columbus and Maryjo Barga of Columbus, 3 grandchildren Gavin, Kennedy, and Donovan, brothers Joseph (Joanne) Barga of Delaware, OH and Raymond (Diane) Barga of Benton, KY, sister Sue (Allen) Smith of New Orleans, LA, sister-in law Anita Herber of Mesa, AZ, and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, brother Charles (Chuck) Barga, sister Roseann Groves, and brother-in-laws Robert Groves and Mike Herber.

There will be a joint memorial mass honoring Bill and his brother Chuck on Friday, September 25, 2020, at 11:00 am at St. Gerard's Church in Lima, Ohio, with a dual burial of the cremated remains following the service at Gethsemani Cemetery in Lima, Ohio.