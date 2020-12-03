1/
William Bassett
SPENCERVILLE — William H. Bassett passed away peacefully at home on December 1, 2020 after a life well lived, surrounded by family.

Bill was born September 24, 1925, in Spencerville, Ohio to Howard and Doris Bassett.

He graduated in 1943 from Lafayette High School and joined the Army Air Corp. On November 30, 1945, he married the love of his life, Marion, whom he met while stationed at Maxwell Field in Alabama. He attended The Ohio State University and graduated with a degree in architecture. He was a partner in the firm McDonald, Cassell and Bassett in Columbus, Ohio, and after retirement returned to his Lima roots, once again enjoying life on a farm.

He is survived by a son, Gary (Kristin) Bassett, and four daughters, Sandy (Bob) Tullett, Joanie (Walt) Betley, Annette (Mike) Poole, and Jenni (John) Moore; 14 grandchildren, Michelle (Mike) Charley, Melanie (Jason) Tullett, Stefanie (Adam) Levensalor, Tiffany (Tristan) Haas, Jessica (Travis) Betley, Melissa (Tony) Bassett, Julia (Jack) Wiseman, Allison (Kyle) Herbert, Savanna Bassett, Amanda Poole, Ally (Dan) Price, Joshua (Kathryn) Moore, Jason Moore, and Valerie Bassett; brothers Lewis Bassett, Jim Bassett, Ken Bassett, and Tom Bassett, 16 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, and a sister, Jean Skinner.

We would like to thank Putnam County Homecare and Hospice for their exceptional care.

A service will be held at the Pleasant View Church of the Brethren, 4950 N. Thayer Rd. on Sunday, December 6th at 2 pm in Lima, Ohio. Masks must be worn if inside the church; the service can be listened to in your car or on the website at pleasantviewcob.org.

A private burial is planned on Monday, December 7th at Union Cemetery.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Schoedinger Northwest.

To share memories or condolences, please visit www.schoedinger.com.



Published in The Lima News from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2020.
December 3, 2020
Feel very fortunate to have known Bill. He was a true gentleman
Jim Hefner
Friend
