DELPHOS — William Gabriel Bear, age 80, of Willards, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Thursday, February 28, 2019 after an apparent heart attack and accident on his farm. He was born September 14, 1938 in Delphos, Ohio and was a son of the late Paul Russell Bear and Lois Adda (Brunk) Bear.

From a young age Mr. Bear demonstrated a strong work ethic, working as a carpenter and most recently a poultry grower. In 1968 he was ordained as a minister in the Mennonite Church and that was his true passion. He used his love for people to help not only those he touched in the local community and his church, but also those around the world he met through the mission work he was involved in. He was an active member and minister at the Salisbury Mennonite Church in Delmar for many years. William found simple every day joy in chatting with his children and grandchildren while sharing a cup of coffee. He loved his family with all of his heart and was an especially loving Grandpa to many. He will be remembered for his signature warm smile, firm handshake and unconditional love for all.

He is survived by his wife of over 60 years, Violet Mae (Bucher) Bear; children, Phyllis Hertzler (Dave) of Chihuahua, Mexico, Phillip Bear (Connie) of Parsonsburg, David Bear (Hope) of Willards, Steven Bear (Debra) of Midville, Georgia, Karen Mast (Tim) of Delmar, Jerald Bear (Phyllis) of Millersburg, Ohio and Jonathan Bear (Joanna) of Delmar; 48 grandchildren; 21 great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, James Bear and a granddaughter, Jewel Bear.

A visitation will be held on Thursday, March 7, 2019 from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. and from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the Delmarva Evangelistic Church, 408 Gordy Road, Salisbury, Maryland, where a funeral service will be held on Friday, March 8, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. Interment will follow at Salisbury Mennonite Church Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be sent to Christian Aid Ministries, P.O. Box 360 Berlin, Ohio, 44610.

