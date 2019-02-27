BLUFFTON — William Edgar Begg, 81 of Bluffton, passed away February 26, 2019, at his residence, surrounded by his loving family. Bill was born May 11, 1937 in Allen County to Edgar and Esther (Van Meter) Begg, who preceded him in death. On November 2, 1958 he married Beverly (Jones) Begg, who survives him.

Bill graduated from Columbus Grove High School in 1955 and was a proud United States Army veteran. He was a dairy farmer for most of his life. Bill was a member of the Bluffton Presbyterian church, served as Supervisor on the Board of Directors for Allen County Soil and Water Conservation, served on the Board of Directors for COBA, was a member on the Select Sires Board, a member on the Board of Directors for Ohio State Dairy Herd Improvement and served as Manager of the East Tennessee Select Sires. Bill loved his horses and belonged to Horses In Harness of Allen County.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by his son, Alan (Janet) Begg; daughter, Linda (Stewart) Francies; sons, Dennis (Michelle) Begg and Tom (Bonnie) Begg; grandchildren, Jenna, Kyle, Shelby, Karlee, Austin, Tyler, Allie, Craig, Kamri, Drew, Morgan & Josh; great-grandchildren, Parker, Bennett, Brylie, Declan, Quinn, Emerie, Hesston, Penelope & Brynlee and his step-brother, Bill Eversole. In addition to his parents, Bill is preceded in death by his brother, John Begg and step-brother, John Eversole.

Funeral service will be held Saturday, March 2, 2019 at 10:00 AM at CHILES-LAMAN FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES - BLUFFTON CHAPEL with Rev. Karol Farris to officiate the service. Burial will be in Campbell Cemetery following the service. Friends may call on Friday, March 1, 2019, from 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM & 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to Bluffton Presbyterian Church or Bridge Hospice. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.chiles-lamanfh.com.