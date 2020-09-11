1/1
William Biddinger
1941 - 2020
LIMA — William A. Biddinger, III, age 79, of Lima and formerly of West Palm Beach, Florida, passed away 10:51 p.m., Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at Lima Manor.

He was born June 9, 1941 in Lima to the late William Alpheus and Frances Eleanor Crumrine Biddinger.

Bill graduated from Shawnee High School in 1959, worked at Ford in Lima and Pratt Whitney of West Palm Beach, FL. He retired as a self-employed carpenter in Florida. He was an avid motorcyclist and NASCAR fan. He loved all sports especially football and baseball. He was a member of the Lima Eagles and Moose Lodges.

Survivors include his significant other, Carol Cotterman of Lima, son David (Kim Osborne) Condon of Lima, daughters Dawn Rene Neely of Brandon, FL and Julie (Alex) Carzola of Palm Beach Gardens, FL; grandchildren: Ashley Robinson, Wesley Neely, Tiffany Neely Conner, Jordon Romick, Alex Carzola, Daniel Carzola, Eric (Sandra Wallen) Sullivan, Krystal (Shawn Rollins) Dietrich, Kayla (Brandon) Todd, 12 great grandchildren and a sister, Judy Yordan.

He was preceded in death by wives: Robin (Morrissey) Ramirez and Barbara (Harrison) Biddinger and a daughter Janice Robinson.

The family will receive friends Monday, Sept 14, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.and the funeral will follow at 1 with Rev. Mark Hollinger officiating and burial will be in Shawnee Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be given to the charity of the donor's choice and online condolences may be shared at BayliffAndSon.com



Published in The Lima News from Sep. 11 to Sep. 12, 2020.
