ROUNDHEAD, OH. — William "Bill" Bodi, Sr., 78, of Roundhead, OH, passed away, Friday evening, October 18, 2019, at Lima Memorial Hospital.

Bill was born on December 13, 1940, in Toledo, OH, a son of the late Thomas John Edward and Cora G Gillenwater Bodi. He married Sharon Kay Kohli and she preceded him in death. He was also preceded in death by a brother, James Bodi.

Bill is survived by two sons, William Bodi, Jr. of Roundhead, OH, and Brian (Stacey) Bodi of McConnellsville, OH, two daughters, Lori "Nikki" (Steve) Collingsworth of Alger, OH and LeighAnn "Annie" Frow of Marysville, OH, two stepchildren, Julie (Yvonne Bisbee) Begley of Texas, and Donald Webb of Lakeview, OH, former son-in-law, Johnny Jenkins of McGuffey, OH, daughter-in-law, Amber Webb of Alger, eight grandchildren, Steven (Colleen Martindale) Jenkins, Jake (Autumn McGrew) Bodi, Stewart (Terri) Boggs, Alexia (Michael Scott) Jenkins, Victoria (Lewis Thomas) Boggs, Kristen (Brad Wallace) Boggs, Miranda (Ethan Grener) Webb and Max Webb, six great grandchildren, Raelynn, Aireonahh, Ella, Kody, Killian, and Serenity, four step great grandchildren, Christian, Zayden, Aubriunna, and Elias, three siblings, Eleanor Peters of West Liberty, OH, John (Carol) Bodi of Lima, and Janet Doss of Lakeview, and several nieces and nephews.

Bill graduated from Belle Center School. He retired from Rockwell/ Arvin Meritor after 30 years of service. He enjoyed coaching baseball for his sons when they were young, bowling, and throwing horseshoes. He was an avid outdoorsman, and fan of the Ohio State Buckeyes. He loved going to his property in Michigan and going out on the weekends with his wife to the Moose and Eagles.

Pastor David Holbrook will begin funeral services at 11:00 am, Thursday, October 24, 2019, at Shoffstall Funeral Home, 205 S. Main St, Lakeview. Visitation is Wednesday, Oct 23rd from 2-4 and 6-8 pm, and one hour prior to services on Thursday. Burial is in Roundhead Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given in his name to Putnam County Hospice.

Arrangements are in the care of Shoffstall Funeral Home. Condolences may be expressed at shoffstallfuneralhome.com.