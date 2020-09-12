1/1
William Bowersock
1937 - 2020
LIMA — William Bowersock, 83, passed away at 9:12 p.m. on Thursday, September 10, 2020, at Lima Memorial Hospital from heart complications. William was born on August 25, 1937, in Muskegon, MI, to the late Donald and Margaret (Wainwright) Bowersock.

William was a 1955 Lima Central High School graduate. He then went on to earn a Bachelor's Degree in Business from Bluffton College where he played football. He was a member of IBEW Electrician's Local 8. He was a Lima Soap Box Derby winner in the 1940s and enjoyed running the Lima Concession Stands in the early 1980s at Faurot and Schoonover parks. William was also affiliated with the Umpire Associations throughout the Midwest.

He is survived by his daughter, Kecia (Christopher Graham) Brady-Graham; son, Andrew Bowersock; grandchildren, Hannah and Abigail Bowersock; brother, Richard Bowersock and sister, Nancy Williams. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Ken Bowersock; sister, Connie Morgan; and grandson, Dylan Brady.

There will be no public visitation or services.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Mended Heart Society at https://mendedhearts.org

Condolences may be expressed at www.chamberlainhuckeriede.com .



Published in The Lima News from Sep. 12 to Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
