PIQUA — William M. "Bill" Brogan Sr., 66, died at 4:32 p.m. Oct. 30, 2019, at Upper Valley Medical Center.

Services will begin at 10 a.m. Monday at Jamieson and Yannucci Funeral Home, Piqua. Burial will be in Shelby Memory Gardens.

Friends may call from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.