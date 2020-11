Or Copy this URL to Share

Share William's life story with friends and family

Share William's life story with friends and family

WAPAKONETA — William A. "Billy" Brown, 22, died Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020. Services will begin at 11 a.m. Tues., Nov. 17, 2020 with a live steam at Hanson-Neely-Allison Funeral & Cremation Serivces Facebook page. Visitation: 2-4 p.m. Mon., Nov. 16, 2020 at the funeral home



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store