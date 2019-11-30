LIMA — William F. Cook, Jr., age 81 of Lima, passed 10:00 a.m., Thursday,

November 28, 2019 at his residence. He was born October 16, 1938 in

Lima, Ohio to the late William F. and Cecil Ramsbottoms Cook. On May

4, 20001 he married Peggy D. Nelson who survives in Lima.

Mr. Cook was a retired mechanic and attended Lima Community Church.

He loved to work and was usually seen in his little red pick-up. He

enjoyed playing pool and loved to ball room dance with his wife. He

was often called 'Pops' by a lot of close friends.

Also surviving are 3 sons - Rick (Deb) Cook of Lima; Tony Cook of

Florida; Travis (Desiree) Cook of Wapakoneta; 4 daughters - Darla of

Lima; Shannon Schmidt of Texas; Farrah Brown of Wapakoneta; Leslie

(Michael) McKee of Lima; a step daughter - Heather Plasterer of Ft.

Wayne; many grandchildren; 2 sisters - Winnie (Bill, deceased) Pate of

Lima; Linda (Bill, deceased) Simpson of Lima; 3 sister-in-laws - Anita

(Tom) Army of Continental, Ohio; Marilyn Nelson of Lima; Linda Nelson

of Lima; and a brother-in-law - Erwin (Cathy) Nelson of Ada.

He was preceded in death by a sister-in-law - Patty Roof; 2

brother-in-laws - John R. Nelson and Gary Nelson.

The family will receive friends from 4:00 - 8:00 p.m., Thursday,

December 5, 2019 at Bayliff & Son Funeral Home, Cridersville. Bill's

cremated remains will be buried at Memorial Park Cemetery, Lima at a

later date.

Memorial contributions may be given to the .

Condolences may be shared at www.BayliffAndSon.com