ADA — William R. "Bill" Dodge, age 94, died on Monday, April 8, 2019 at 8:00 AM at Lima Memorial Health System.

He was born on March 10, 1925 in Ada, Ohio to Elza and Marjory Ann (McBride) Dodge who preceded him in death. On August 21, 1949 Bill married Janice L. Busick and she survives in Ada.

Bill retired from Ohio Northern University, Ada in 1990 after working 10 years as custodial supervisor. He was a U.S. Marine Veteran who served during WWII. Bill also served in the U.S. Coast Guard. He was a member of the Ada Church of Christ Disciples. He was a graduate of Ada High School class of 1943. Bill was a life member of the Ada VFW Post #9381.

Also surviving are three sons: Thomas Dean (Joyce) Dodge of Ada, Robert Gail (Ruth Ann) Dodge of Findlay and William R. (Linda) Dodge, II of Ada; three daughters: Cynthia L. Dodge of Mansfield, Connie L. (David) LaRue of Ada and Susan Annette (Alan) Ringle of Sand Springs, OK; nine grandchildren: Scott (Teia) Dodge, Michael Dodge, Natalie Leonard, Kreg (Kenzi) Dodge, Adam Dodge, Nathan (Courtney) Dodge, Morgan Dodge, Mark (Brittany) Ringle and Aaron (Kaylee) Ringle; sixteen great grandchildren; several step grandchildren and step great grandchildren; a brother, Rolland Dodge of Bluffton; and four sisters: Madaline Lenhart of Lima, Inez Crouse of Findlay, Virginia Cowles of Pataskala and Betty Berringer of Bowling Green; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by two sons: infant son, Ricky Lee Dodge and Brian David Dodge who died in 1996; three brothers: Roger Dodge, Gary Dodge and Howard Dodge; and two sisters: Kathryn Snyder and Patricia Lambert.

Funeral services will begin at 2:00 PM on Thursday, April 11, 2019 at Hanson-Neely Funeral Home, Ada with Pastor Thomas Dearth officiating. Burial will be in Woodlawn Cemetery, Ada with graveside military honors being conducted by the Ada VFW Post#9381 Honor Guard.

Friends may call from 6:00 to 8:00 PM on Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at Hanson-Neely Funeral Home, Ada and one hour prior to the service on Thursday at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Putnam County Hospice and/or the Community Health Professionals Homecare and Hospice of Ada. Condolences may be expressed at www.hansonneely.com

Arrangements are by Hanson-Neely Funeral Home, Ada.