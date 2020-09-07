1/1
William Drew
1968 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

WEST LEIPSIC — William J. "Bill" Drew, 52, died at 3:45 P.M. Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at Liberty Rehabilitation Center, Lima, Oh. He was born February 11, 1968 in Lima to the late Melvin and Bonnie (Dickey) Drew.

Surviving are three children: Allyson Drew of Columbus, Levi Drew of Ottawa and Jaylin Drew of Deshler; two brothers: Dan Drew of Ottawa, Rodney Drew of Leipsic; one sister: Cathy (John) Jones of Bellefontaine and several nieces & nephews, great-nieces & nephews and great-great nieces & nephews. He was also preceded in death by a brother: Kenneth Drew.

Bill worked at Whirlpool in Ottawa and DanD Stump Grinding of Ottawa. He enjoyed dirt track racing, Nascar; fishing, camping, rock & roll music and following OSU sports.

Funeral service will be held 6:00 p.m., Saturday, September 12, 2020 at LOVE-HEITMEYER FUNERAL HOME, Leipsic. Burial will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery, Leipsic. Visitation will be held 2:00 p.m. until the time of service on Saturday. Due to the restrictions regarding COVID 19, masks are required when entering the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to PHAALS or ALS.

Condolences may be expressed at www.lovefuneralhome@bright.ne



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Lima News from Sep. 7 to Sep. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
12
Visitation
02:00 - 06:00 PM
Love-Heitmeyer Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
12
Funeral service
06:00 PM
Love-Heitmeyer Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
12
Burial
St. Mary's Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Love-Heitmeyer Funeral Home
226 N Belmore St
Leipsic, OH 45856
(419) 943-2157
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved