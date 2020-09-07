WEST LEIPSIC — William J. "Bill" Drew, 52, died at 3:45 P.M. Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at Liberty Rehabilitation Center, Lima, Oh. He was born February 11, 1968 in Lima to the late Melvin and Bonnie (Dickey) Drew.

Surviving are three children: Allyson Drew of Columbus, Levi Drew of Ottawa and Jaylin Drew of Deshler; two brothers: Dan Drew of Ottawa, Rodney Drew of Leipsic; one sister: Cathy (John) Jones of Bellefontaine and several nieces & nephews, great-nieces & nephews and great-great nieces & nephews. He was also preceded in death by a brother: Kenneth Drew.

Bill worked at Whirlpool in Ottawa and DanD Stump Grinding of Ottawa. He enjoyed dirt track racing, Nascar; fishing, camping, rock & roll music and following OSU sports.

Funeral service will be held 6:00 p.m., Saturday, September 12, 2020 at LOVE-HEITMEYER FUNERAL HOME, Leipsic. Burial will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery, Leipsic. Visitation will be held 2:00 p.m. until the time of service on Saturday. Due to the restrictions regarding COVID 19, masks are required when entering the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to PHAALS or ALS.

