OTTAWA — William "Shorty" Ebbesmier, 85, of Ottawa died at 12:00 a.m. Thursday, May 16, 2019 at The Meadows of Ottawa. He was born to the late Lyman and Margaret (Welch) Ebbesmier. On September 19, 1953 he married Marilyn "Marnie" Roxlau who survives in Ottawa.

He is also survived by five children, William S. Ebbesmier of Elizabeth, CO, Laura (Gary) Dunno of Ft. Wayne, IN, Susan (Dave) Schroeder of Leipsic, Rhonda Wolke of Ottawa, and Kristine (Marc) Hungate of Lakewood Ranch, FL; 10 grandchildren, Brian Martin, Scott Martin, Nicholle (John) Grose, Whitney (Kevin) Niese, Jenna (Jerred) Recker, Emily Wolke, Drew Wolke, Zachary Hungate, Coley Hungate; granddaughter in law: Jennifer Schroeder; 10 great-grandchildren, Hannah and Maximillion Martin, Avery Martin, John, Victoria, and Natalie Grose, Harper and Bentley Schroeder, and Porter and Hadley Niese; a brother, Fr. John Ebbesmier of Sun City, AZ; and 3 sisters, Sally (David) Hart of Carlsbad, CA, Judy Haley of Keller, TX and Susan Gehren of Burlington, IA. He was preceded in death by his grandson, Tyler Schroeder; 2 brothers, Richard and Thomas Ebbesmier; and 2 sisters, Mary Kay Johnson and Nancy Mumm- Reckhammer.

Shorty was retired from Philips, formerly of Ottawa after 30 years and was a member of the Philips Quarter Century Club. He was a U.S. Army Veteran and a member of the Ottawa American Legion and VFW. He was also a member of Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, Ottawa.

A Funeral Mass will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, May 24, 2019 at Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, Ottawa with Fr. Matt Jozefiak officiating. There will be a military service at church following the mass, by the Ottawa American Legion, VFW, and AMVETS. Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, May 23, 2019 at LOVE FUNERAL HOME, Ottawa where there will be a Scripture Service at 7:50 p.m. Visitation on Friday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of mass at the church.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the Council on Aging or to Putnam County Home Health and Hospice.

