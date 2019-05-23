KALIDA — William "Bill" Ellerbrock, 64, of Kalida, died at 12:52 p.m. on Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at Mercy Health Putnam Medical Center, Ottawa. He was born January 19, 1955 in Lima to Richard "Dick" and Mary Agnes (Palte) Ellerbrock. On February 21, 1987 he married Jodi Stemen, she survives in Kalida.

Bill is also survived by his children: Andrea (Matthew) Mead of Oakwood, and Preston (Emily) Ellerbrock of Ottawa; his grandchildren: Achilles "AJ", Adrianna "Anya", Kalel, Kyra, and one on the way; and a brother: Louis (Betty) Ellerbrock of Kalida.

Bill was a member of St. Michael's Catholic Church, Kalida and its Holy Name Society. He was a life long farmer, a life member of the Leipsic Eagles and the Kalida Fish and Game. He had worked at Fort Jennings Equity for 20 years, and retired from IAMS, Leipsic.

A Funeral Mass will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at St. Michael's Catholic Church with Father Mark Hoying officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will be Sunday 2 to 8 p.m. at LOVE-HEITMEYER FUNERAL HOME, Jackson Township, with a scripture service at 8 p.m. and rosary to follow.

Memorial Donations may be made to the .

