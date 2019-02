ANNA — William R. "Bill" Elsass, 72, died at 9:49 p.m. Feb. 17, 2019, at Kettering Medical Center, Kettering.

Services will begin at 10:30 a.m. Friday at Immanuel Church, Kettlersville. Burial will be in Loramie Valley Cemetery, Botkins.

Friends may call from 3 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Gilberg-Hartwig Funeral Home, New Bremen, and one hour prior to services Friday at the church.