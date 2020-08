VAN WERT — William C. Fast III, 90, died Aug. 17, 2020, at Hearth and Home of Van Wert.

Services will begin at noon Saturday at First Baptist Church, Van Wert, and live-streamed at alspachgearhart.com/obituary/william-fast. Burial will be in Mohr Cemetery, Van Wert.

Friends may call two hours prior to services at the church.