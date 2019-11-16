LIMA — William L. Freed, age 79 passed away on November 14, 2019 at 5:44 p.m. at Mercy Health St. Vincent Medical Center in Toledo, OH.

William was born in Rockingham County, Virginia to William and Mildred Freed, both of whom preceded him in death. On June 25, 1959 he married Tressia Mae Miller who preceded him in death on August 17, 2000.

William lived life to the fullest. He worked for many years as an educator at Apollo and was a member of Free Will Baptist Church. He enjoyed being in nature, especially when he was fishing and hunting. He was passionate about firearms and was known for his gun collection. He was a grand storyteller; famous for his tall tales. William loved the Music of Roy Orbison, playing the banjo, and watching westerns with those that he cherished. Ultimately, these loved ones were the greatest joy of William's life. There was nothing he enjoyed more than being with his family. He will be sorely missed by all those who were fortunate enough to know him.

Survivors include: children, Thresa "Teri" Liles and Mary (Steve) Gipson; grandchildren, Shanna Smith, Timothy Smith, William "B. J." Oxendine, Tressia Sandel, Matthew Gipson, and Nicolette Liles; as well as thirteen great grandchildren.

Preceded in death by: spouse, Tressia Freed; parents, William and Mildred Freed; as well as his brother, Hershel Freed.

Services will be held at the CHILES-LAMAN EASTSIDE CHAPEL on Monday, November 18th at 1:30 p.m.

A visitation will take place immediately prior to the funeral from 11:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m, also at the EASTSIDE CHAPEL.

Pastor David Coffey to officiate the service.

Burial will be in Preston Cemetery immediately following the service.

Memorial contributions may be made to the family.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.chiles-lamanfh.com.