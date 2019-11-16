William Freed

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William Freed.
Service Information
Chiles-Laman Funeral & Cremation Services
828 Bellefontaine Ave
Lima, OH
45801
(419)-228-5474
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 18, 2019
11:30 AM - 1:30 PM
CHILES-LAMAN EASTSIDE CHAPEL
828 Bellefontaine Ave
Lima, OH
View Map
Service
Monday, Nov. 18, 2019
1:30 PM
CHILES-LAMAN EASTSIDE CHAPEL
828 Bellefontaine Ave
Lima, OH
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Preston Cemetery
Obituary
Send Flowers

LIMA — William L. Freed, age 79 passed away on November 14, 2019 at 5:44 p.m. at Mercy Health St. Vincent Medical Center in Toledo, OH.

William was born in Rockingham County, Virginia to William and Mildred Freed, both of whom preceded him in death. On June 25, 1959 he married Tressia Mae Miller who preceded him in death on August 17, 2000.

William lived life to the fullest. He worked for many years as an educator at Apollo and was a member of Free Will Baptist Church. He enjoyed being in nature, especially when he was fishing and hunting. He was passionate about firearms and was known for his gun collection. He was a grand storyteller; famous for his tall tales. William loved the Music of Roy Orbison, playing the banjo, and watching westerns with those that he cherished. Ultimately, these loved ones were the greatest joy of William's life. There was nothing he enjoyed more than being with his family. He will be sorely missed by all those who were fortunate enough to know him.

Survivors include: children, Thresa "Teri" Liles and Mary (Steve) Gipson; grandchildren, Shanna Smith, Timothy Smith, William "B. J." Oxendine, Tressia Sandel, Matthew Gipson, and Nicolette Liles; as well as thirteen great grandchildren.

Preceded in death by: spouse, Tressia Freed; parents, William and Mildred Freed; as well as his brother, Hershel Freed.

Services will be held at the CHILES-LAMAN EASTSIDE CHAPEL on Monday, November 18th at 1:30 p.m.

A visitation will take place immediately prior to the funeral from 11:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m, also at the EASTSIDE CHAPEL.

Pastor David Coffey to officiate the service.

Burial will be in Preston Cemetery immediately following the service.

Memorial contributions may be made to the family.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.chiles-lamanfh.com.
Published in The Lima News from Nov. 16 to Nov. 17, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.