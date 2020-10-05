William Freed

ADA — William 'Bill' Tombaugh Freed passed in Ada, Ohio on Saturday, October 3, 2020 aged 87 years.

Bill was born on the 10th of May 1933 in Findlay, Ohio, son of Irvin 'Peck' and Mildred (Tombaugh) Freed. He was married to Thelma Breidenbach on April 5, 1953 in Williamstown.

He graduated from Arlington High School in 1951, served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War, and graduated from Bluffton College in 1961.

Bill worked for Atlantic Richfield and was a member of the Arlington United Methodist Church.

He leaves his son, Michael (Judy) Freed of White Lake, Michigan, his daughter, Robin (Julian) Lewiecki of South Bend, Indiana, his sister, Vivian (Charles) Neal, his five grandchildren, Jacob Freed, Evan Lewiecki, Adam (Ashley) Lewiecki, Connor Lewiecki (Jamie), Laura Lewiecki, and 2 great-grandchildren to mourn his death.

He was preceded in death by his wife Thelma and son Craig, his parents, and sister Ellen (Frank) Stevenson.

Bill was an attentive husband, a devoted father, and was loved and respected by his friends and neighbors. Bill had a passion for fishing, hunting, gardening and sharing a good story.

He will be greatly missed and remembered for his good examples and kindness.

The family wishes to extend their sincere appreciation to Kayla Dotson and the staff at VanCrest of Ada for their exceptional care in his final years.

Also a special thanks to Beth Wallway for her kindness and assistance.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00pm Thursday, October 8, 2020 at CRATES FUNERAL HOME, Arlington with Pastor Mark Gregory officiating.

Burial will follow in Eagle Creek Cemetery. Visitation will be held for two hours prior to the funeral (11am-1pm) Thursday at the funeral home.

Memorials can be directed to the American Heart Association and online condolences can be shared with the family by visiting coldrencrates.com.