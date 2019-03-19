LIMA — William "Bill" Allen Frideger II, 45, passed away March 19, 2019 at his residence. Bill was born March 16, 1974 in St. Marys, Ohio to William and Maria "Angie" (Franco) Frideger.On May 11, 2002 he married Amy Dues Frideger who survives.

Bill graduated from St. Marys Memorial High School. He also had attended Lima Technical College. Bill worked at Proctor and Gamble Company in the engineering department as a controller. He was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church in Bluffton. Bill enjoyed genealogy and was an avid Detroit Lions fan, sports enthusiast and was a loving and caring husband, father, son, brother and friend.

Survivors include his wife, Amy Frideger; three sons, Calvin, Drew and Evan Frideger all at home; his father, William A. Frideger I of Lima; his mother, Maria Angela "Angie" Frideger of Lima; his siblings, Ann (Ronald) Pohl of Lima, April (John) Reed of Xenia, Jodie (Darren) Ankney of Celina, Ohio, Todd (Bev) Frideger of New Bern, North Carolina; five brothers-in-law, Ben Reed of Celina, Dave Dues of Coldwater, John Dues of Coldwater, Tom (Alisha Wendel) Dues of Coldwater, Mark Dues of Coldwater; a sister-in-law, Sarah Dues of Coldwater, his mother-in-law, Roseann Dues of Coldwater; his father-in-law, Henry Dues of Van Wert and several nieces and nephews.

Bill was preceded in death by a sister, Robyn Reed and maternal and paternal grandparents.

A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 10:30 a.m., Friday, March 22, 2019 at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Bluffton. Father John Stites officiating. Burial will be in Maple Grove Cemetery in Bluffton. Visitation will be Thursday from 2:00 - 8:00 p.m. at Chiles-Laman Funeral & Cremation Services, Bluffton. A wake service will held at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to Putnam County Hospice or Lima Memorial Health System.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.chiles-lamanfh.com.