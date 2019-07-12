PAONIA, Colo. — William John Fritsche III, 71, passed away peacefully in his home of Paonia, Colorado on Monday, June 3, 2019 at 9:30pm.

He was born February 13, 1948 in Lima, Ohio to William John Fritsche, Jr. and Frances Marguerite (Lamos) Fritsche who were life long residence of Lima. He attended Lima Senior High School, graduating in 1966. Graduated from Marietta College in 1970. And graduated from John Marshal Law School in 1976. In 1978 he had moved to Colorado and began practicing law. He was a criminal defense lawyer for the state of Colorado until his passing. In early 2019 he was diagnosed with Hodgkin's lymphoma.

He was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his partner, Barbara Deutsch of Paonia Colorado, and his daughter Lisa (Scott) Minton of Fairview Wyoming. And five grandchildren.

Service of remembrance was held in Paonia Colorado at Friends Church on June 11th.