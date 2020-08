CELINA — William R. Fritzinger, 79, died Aug. 20, 2020, at Parkview Hospital, Ft. Wayne, Indiana.

Services will begin 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at St. John Lutheran Church, Celina. Burial will follow in the State Line Cemetery.

Friends may call 4 to 8 p.m. Monday at Lehman-Dzendzel Funeral Home in Celina and an hour prior to services Tuesday at the church.