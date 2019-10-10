KALIDA — William J. "Ace" Hall, 63, passed away August 3, 2002. He is survived by his daughters, Vicki (Bill) Rayle of Continental and Darla Gabor of Mansfield; and a stepson, T.C. (Peg) Cain of Columbus Grove; three grandchildren, Johnny Rakes, Karissa Long, and Billy Rayle; two great granddaughters, Taylor Long and Karlie Rayle; and a great-grandson, Hunter Long. He was preceded in death by his grandson, Aaron Rakes.

Ace retired from Philips, formerly of Ottawa and had been an Allen County Deputy Sheriff. He was a U.S. Marine Corp veteran of the Korean Conflict, a member of the Ottawa Eagles and American Legion. He was also a member of the Iron Brotherhood Motorcycle Club in Lima.

Ace was cremated and a graveside service with military rites will be held 10:00 a.m. Monday, October 14, 2019 at Dayton National Cemetery, 4400 West Third Street, Dayton 45428.

Arrangements are under the direction of LOVE FUNERAL HOME, Ottawa where condolences can be expressed at: www.lovefuneralhome.com.