BELLEFONTAINE, formerly of Lima — Rev. William Edward "Bill" Hanlon, age 72, was called into the presence of the Lord at 3:13 pm Tuesday, November 12, 2019, at The Ohio State Medical Center with his wife by his side.

Bill was born July 26, 1947 in Syracuse, NY, to the late Helen Johnson. He married Rev. Pamela (Kimball) Hanlon in 1979.

Bill was a graduate of Central High School in Syracuse, NY and received his bachelor's degree from Potsdam State University. He received his Divinity degree from the United Theological Seminary in Dayton, OH and served congregations in Northwest Ohio.

Bill proudly served in the Air Force and joined the Air National Guard. He served as Fire Chief for the Boys from Syracuse Fire Department. He worked for the New York Telephone and retired from AT&T. Bill served with the clown troupe of the Masonic Lodge of North Syracuse and was an active member of the Epiphany Ministry of Ohio.

He is survived by his wife of forty years, Rev. Pamela Hanlon of Bellefontaine; three children, Kimberly Hanlon, William "Chip" (Lynn) Hanlon and Tracy Hanlon all of Syracuse, NY; ten grandchildren; two great-grandchildren and a brother, Charlie Hanlon of Florida.

Funeral services will begin at 5:00 pm Sunday, November 17, 2019, at CHILES - LAMAN FUNERAL AND CREMATION SERVICES, EASTSIDE CHAPEL, 828 Bellefontaine Ave., Lima, Ohio 45801. Pastor William Maki will officiate the service. Burial will be at a later date in Syracuse, NY.

The family will receive friends from 3:00 - 5:00 pm Sunday, prior to the funeral at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to The Ohio State University Heart Transplant Center, 410 W. 10th Ave., Columbus, Ohio 43210 or Epiphany Ministries, PO Box 1, Bellefontaine, Ohio 43311.

