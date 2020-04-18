SPENCERVILLE — William A. "Wild Bill" Harman, Sr., 72, from Spencerville, passed away peacefully at his residence at 8 PM Friday, April 17, 2020, with his family at his side.

He was born in Lima March 22, 1948 to the late Marion and Anna Kares Harman. He married Deb Laudick, his best friend of 37 years in October 2019, who resides in Spencerville.

Bill is survived by 4 children; Bill (Brein Pyfrin fiancée) Harman, Jr., Stacy (Kevin Campbell fiancé) Harman-Friesner, Angela (Tim) Wenger and Paula (Matthew) Russell and his sister Judy Price and niece Tina (Brent) Ruhlen. He was also blessed with 5 grandchildren; Tyler Friesner, Maddie Friesner, Joey Harman, Brady Harman and Elijah Wenger. His beloved dog Baxter of 16 years recently preceded him in death.

Bill was a 1966 graduate of Allen East High School. He worked at Westinghouse for 30 years and then worked at BB Control and Westgate Lanes for 10 years. He's a Vietnam Veteran, serving in the U.S. Navy from 1968 -70. Bill was a member of the American Legion Post 191, serving as Adjutant/Finance officer. He was also a member of the VFW Post 6772 and the Lima Eagles Lodge. He dearly loved his church family at the United Church of Christ in Spencerville and Pastor Scott Johnson.

Bill enjoyed life and treasured spending time with family, friends and classmates. He loved golfing, bowling, fishing, casinos and was a former racer of stock cars, modified cars and race trucks at Limaland, Millstream and Waynesfield race tracks between 1991-2011.

A public graveside service will be held at the Spencerville Cemetery 10 AM Tuesday, April 21, 2020 with Pastor Scott Johnson officiating. Military rites will follow, conducted by the Navy Honor Guard and the Spencerville Veterans. We welcome all, however due to Covid-19 restrictions, everyone must abide by social distancing.

A Celebration of Life will be observed as soon as restrictions are lifted. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in honor of William Harman Sr. may be made to: , 11432 Mayfield Road, Cleveland, OH. 44106 ( https://bit.ly/3extJMh ). is sponsored by the and affiliated with Cleveland Clinic. Condolences may be sent to: [email protected]

Thomas E. Bayliff Funeral Home in Spencerville is caring for the family and arrangements