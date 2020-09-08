William Hemker

DELPHOS — William 'Bill' S. Hemker, 87, of Delphos, passed away Monday morning, September 7, 2020, at 9:35 a.m. at Vancrest of Van Wert.

He was born September 11, 1932, in Delphos to Aloysius and Rose (Schmelzer) Hemker, who both preceded him in death. On June 11, 1955, he married Lenore 'Norie' (Rode) Hemker, who preceded him in death on April 23, 2011.

Bill is survived by three sons, Steve (Lois) Hemker of Landeck, Dale Hemker of Delphos, and John (Laurie) Hemker of Lawrence, KS; a daughter, Amy (Steve) Warnecke of Delphos; eight grandchildren, Mike Hemker, Dan (Molly) Hemker, Craig (Elaine) Warnecke, Jen (Jason) Bockey, Tricia (Kurt) Hoersten, Adam, Olivia and Chloe Hemker; and eight great-grandchildren with one more on the way.

He was also preceded in death by three brothers, Elmer, Hubert 'Bud', and Jim Hemker; and two sisters, Georgia Coke, and Alice Hemker.

Bill was the owner and operator of Reliable Plumbing and Heating from 1965 to 1999, when he retired. He served in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict. He was a member of St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, where he served as an usher. Bill was a member of the Knights of Columbus Council 1362. He was also a life member of the VFW Post 3035, and a member of the Eagles Aerie #471. He served with the Delphos Veterans Council doing graveside rites. Bill donated blood to the Red Cross, donating 16 gallons. He enjoyed doing woodworking and puzzles. Bill was the handyman and fix-it guy for the family.

A Funeral Mass will begin at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, September 11 at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church. Burial will follow in St. John's Cemetery with graveside military honors conducted by the Delphos Veterans Council.

Visitation will be from 3:00-8:00 p.m. Thursday, with a K of C Rosary beginning at 7:45 p.m. followed by a Parish Wake at Weber Funeral Home, 1840 E. Fifth St., Delphos. Visitation is also from 9:30-10:30 a.m. Friday at the funeral home. In keeping with the state order, masks are mandatory at the funeral home and church. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Hospital or St. John's Parish Foundation. Online condolences may be shared at www.weberfh.net