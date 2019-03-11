LIMA — William Carl Hilty, 68, died at 10:47PM, March 8th 2019 at the James Cancer Hospital in Columbus, Ohio. He was born July 28th, 1950 in Lima to William Ross and Dorothy Alice Hilty who preceded him in death. On November 28th, 1970, he married Mexica May Rose.

Mr. Hilty worked as a lineman for American Electric Power for over 35 years, serving the Lima area. He also made several out of state trips in the disaster response for Hurricane Frances and many other natural disasters. He was an avid fisherman and musician.

Survivors include his wife, two sons, William Scott (Sheri) Hilty of Powell, Ohio, and Travis Austin (Anne) Hilty of Fairlawn, Ohio; six grandchildren, Andrew, Lauren, Logan, Nate, Sarah and Emma, and brother, Paul (Charis) Hilty

He was preceded in death by a brother, David Lee Hilty.

Services will begin at 1:00 p.m., Friday, March15, 2019 at Chamberlain Huckeriede funeral home. Rev. Larry Brown will officiate. Burial will be in Memorial Park Cemetery. Friends may call from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, March 14, 2019 at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation, 383 Main Ave., 5th Floor, Norwalk, CT 06851 USA

Condolences may also be expressed at http://www.chamberlainhuckeriede.com.