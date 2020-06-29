William Hogan
ELIDA — William R. "Bill" Hogan, age 77 of Elida, passed away June 27, 2020, at 5:30 a.m. at his residence.

William was born July 16, 1942 in Lima, to Raymond "Denny" R. and Thelma V. (McCarty) Hogan who preceded him in death. On June 29, 1968 he married Connie J. Hunt who survives in Elida.

Also surviving are his sons: Theron (Angela) Hogan of Elida and Trenton (Brigitta) Hogan of Wapakoneta; grandchildren: Cole, Spencer, Reece, Bryce and Samantha Hogan. Two sisters, Mary Schierholt of Indian Lake and Jo Ann Hogan of Lima also survive.

He was preceded in death by the following siblings and in-laws: Dick Hogan, Shirley Hogan, Elizabeth "Betty" (Ron) Mericle and Don Schierholt.

Mr. Hogan had been a firefighter for the Lima Fire Department and was Firefighter of the Year in 1978. He then went to work for General Dynamics where he was on the fire and security detail. He retired as a courier from Lima Path Labs, where he would affectionately give Tootsie Rolls to people at his stops. He was an avid outdoorsman loving to hunt, fish and trap. He was a fan of the Ohio State Buckeyes football and basketball teams. He was a loving husband and dad and cherished his grandchildren. He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy serving as a communications technician.

Services will be held at 10:30 a.m., Thursday, July 2, 2020 at the Shawnee Chapel of Chiles-Laman Funeral & Cremation Services, with Fr. David Ross to officiate the service. Entombment will be in Gethsemani Cemetery Mausoleum following the service, with military rites by V.F.W. Post 1275 and the U.S. Navy. Visitation will be on Wednesday, July 1, from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Rita's Hospice.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.chiles-lamanfh.com.



Published in The Lima News from Jun. 29 to Jun. 30, 2020.
