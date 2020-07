FINDLAY — William R. "Bill" Honigford, 51, died at 11:08 a.m. July 21, 2020, at his residence.

Services will begin at 10:30 a.m. Monday at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Ottoville. The Very Rev. Jerome Schetter will officiate. Burial will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, Ottoville.

Friends may call from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday at Love-Heitmeyer Funeral Home, Jackson Township.