William Huff

BLUFFTON — William "Bill" Duane Huff Jr., 81, of Bluffton, passed away Saturday morning in his home surrounded by his loving family. Bill was born April 9, 1939 in Akron, Ohio to the late William Duane and Violet (Campbell) Huff Sr.

In 1972, he married his beloved wife Carol Swift. Bill enjoyed operating many businesses throughout his life, eventually finding his passion in the fireworks business. In the 1980s, they moved to Bluffton, Ohio to build his store, Springfield Fireworks. He spent many summers in his store with his beloved dog Lady making an abundance of friendships that would last a lifetime.

Survivors include his wife of 48 years, Carol Huff of Bluffton; a son, Adam Huff of Medina; two daughters, Kristen Campbell of Findlay, Kelly Foust of Bluffton; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; a brother Ron Huff of Akron and dear friends who were like children to him, including Maryann Saum, Grace Tong, Greg (Vanessa) Greer, and John Beagle.

Bill was preceded in death by his parents; two sons, William Duane Huff III and David Huff; a daughter Kimberly Vaughn and a sister Gloria Jean Paulus.

Services will be at 7:00 p.m., Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at Chiles-Laman Funeral & Cremation Services, Bluffton. Pastor Jeremy Mann officiating. Visitation will be Wednesday from 5:00 p.m. until time of the service at the funeral home. Burial will be at 2:00 p.m., Thursday in Woods Cemetery, Uniontown, Ohio

Memorial contributions may be made to the ASPCA – American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.

Carol wishes to extend her gratitude to their many dear friends, including their fireworks family and Ripplefest family for their continued support and kind words.

