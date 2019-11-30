LIMA — William "Rick" Hunnaman, age 72, passed away November 28, 2019, at 7:25 pm, at The Ohio State University-Wexner Medical Center. Rick was born November 6, 1947, in Lima, OH, to Harvey M. and Lois L. (Bigelow) Hunnaman who preceded him in death. On January 7, 1977, he married N. Kathleen "Kat" (Rise) Hunnaman who survives in Lima.

Rick was a 1966 graduate of Elida High School. After high school he joined the U.S. Navy where he served 2 years and then transferred into the U.S. Air Force where he served another 2 years. Once he returned home from serving his country he worked in what he liked to call "adult therapy" at the Lima State Hospital. He then became Lima's first chimney sweep under the name, "Old English Chimney Sweep". He eventually went into business with his brothers forming the company, Economy Home Improvement where they specialized in remodeling, roofing and siding. He ended his career as a truck driver and drove a semi for a while and then eventually with Buckeye Transport where he transported campers. Rick was a member and secretary of the Meadowbrook Baptist Church in Lima. He was an avid Ohio State Buckeyes and NASCAR fan and enjoyed classic cars, riding his Harley motorcycle and fishing. He dearly loved his dog "Eddie" and most of all his Lord and Savior "Jesus Christ".

In addition to his wife, Rick is survived by his son, J. Luke (Gina) Hunnaman of Amanda, OH, his extended family: Bob and Rachel Walther of Lima, OH and his grandson, Jaxxon Walther of Lima, OH and Janet Beamand of Lima, OH, 2 sisters: Marsha (Rick) Covault of Elida, OH and Tammy Hunnaman of Lima, OH, a brother-in-law, Rick Allman of Phoenix, AZ and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by 3 siblings: Dale Hunnaman, Denise Allman and Jeffrey Hunnaman.

There will be a funeral service held on Tuesday, December 3, 2019, at 10:00 am at the Meadowbrook Baptist Church, 2101 W. Breese Rd., Lima, OH 45806. Officiating the service will be Pastors Shawn Hurley and Brian Naess. Burial will be in Shawnee Cemetery following the service. Military honors will be provided by the #1275 and the U.S. Air Force.

Friends may call on Monday from 4-8 pm at the Meadowbrook Baptist Church. Memorial contributions may be made to Meadowbrook Baptist Church or Life Line of Ohio Organ Procurement, 770 Kinnear Rd. #200, Columbus, OH 43212

