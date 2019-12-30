LANDECK — William A. Kroeger, 79, of Landeck, passed away peacefully in his wife's arms, surrounded by his family on Sunday, December 29, 2019, at his residence.

He was born July 3, 1940, in Delphos to Leonard and Bertha (Carder) Kroeger. They both preceded him in death. He was united in marriage to Millie Ellerbrock on June 20, 1964; she survives in Landeck.

He is survived by two sons, Chuck Kroeger of Landeck and Michael (Viktoria) Kroeger of Cincinnati, OH; one daughter, Ginny (Ken) Cottrill of Albany, OH; one brother, Gerald Kroeger of Delphos; and six grandchildren, Matthew Helm , Ryan (Carrie) Helm, Christina Helm, Lauren Helm, Sasha Kroeger, and Thommy Kroeger.

He was preceded in death by a sister, Anna Jean Bockey.

He was a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church and had served in the Army National Guard. William was also a lifelong farmer and had worked at Chrysler for 34 years. He was a 1958 graduate of Delphos St. John's, was an Ohio State Buckeyes fan, loved to listen to classic country music, and also loved to travel.

A funeral Mass will be on Thursday, January 2, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Landeck. Father Dennis Walsh will officiate. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Friends may call on Wednesday, January 1, 2020, from 3-8 p.m. and from 9:30-10:30 on Thursday at Harter and Schier Funeral Home. There will be parish wake at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday. Memorial contributions may be made to Michael J. Fox Parkinson's Foundation.

