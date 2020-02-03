WAPAKONETA — William "Bill" Lambert, 61, of Wapakoneta passed away at 6:10 p.m., Sunday February 2, 2020 at Mercy Health – St. Rita's, Lima.

He was born on July 8, 1958 in Lima, to Billie E. & Nancy (Westbay) Lambert who preceded him in death.

On September 17, 1983 he married Chris Koch and she survives in Wapakoneta.

Survivors include two children Michelle Lambert of Lima, Jacob Lambert of Wapakoneta; 3 grandchildren Aiden, Ellie, Max; 3 sisters Deb Lambert-Walker, Chris (Christopher) DuBois, Kathy (Roger) Schantz; mother & father-in-law Bill (Rita) Koch and a brother-in-law Craig Koch.

Bill was a 1976 graduate of Wapakoneta High School. After graduation he went to work at Time Warner Cable alongside his father. He retired from the City of Wapakoneta Light Department as superintendent after 32 years of service. He was a member of the American Legion Post 330, V.F.W. Post 8445, Brands Lake Fishing Club and St. Joseph Catholic Church. Bill always enjoyed cooking especially for other people and he enjoyed woodworking and watching the Ohio State Buckeyes.

Family and friends may call from 4-8 p.m. Thursday, February 6, 2020 at Schlosser Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Wapakoneta. A private family burial will follow on Friday at St. Joseph Cemetery, Wapakoneta.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be directed to the V.F.W. Post 8445 or the American Legion Post 330.

