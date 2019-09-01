BENTON RIDGE — William "Bill" H. LaRue, 82, passed away September 1, 2019, at 1:45 am, surrounded by his loving family.

Bill was born September 12, 1936, in Napoleon, OH, to Harold and Naomi (Downing) LaRue who both preceded him in death. On August 9, 1959, he married Joyce (Collins) LaRue who survives in Benton Ridge, OH.

Bill graduated from Beaverdam High School in 1957. After graduation, Bill then served in the United States Army and was Honorably Discharged after two years of active duty. He worked for Whirlpool Corporation for thirty years and retired in 1998. Bill was very well known for his exceptional woodwork, specifically making scale model barns. One of his other known gifts was forming and making different variations of semi-precious stones. Bill was a master gardener and he was a pioneer of container gardening. Bill truly cherished his wife of sixty years and loved his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Bill is survived by his wife, Joyce LaRue of Benton Ridge, OH, children, Kurt (Ilda) LaRue of Sebring, FL, Mark (Joanne) LaRue of Findlay, OH, Jennifer (Ken) Croy of Katy, TX, grandchildren, Brian (Lauren) LaRue of Findlay, OH, Austin (Ashley) LaRue of Findlay, OH, Gabriella LaRue of Findlay, OH, Andrew LaRue of Findlay, OH, Dakota LaRue of Bowling Green, OH, Graham LaRue of Findlay, OH, Megan Croy of College Station, TX, Emilee Croy of Corpus Christi, TX, four great-grandchildren, brother, James "Jim" (Katy) LaRue of Lima, OH, and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his brother, Walter (Ruth) LaRue, and sister, Martha Slaine.

Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday, September 4, 2019, at 2:00 PM at CHILES - LAMAN FUNERAL HOMES, BLUFFTON. Burial will be in Benton Ridge Cemetery following the service.

Visitation will be on Wednesday, September 4, 2019, from 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM at the BLUFFTON CHAPEL.

Memorial contributions may be made to the donors choice.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.chiles-lamanfh.com.