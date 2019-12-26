LIMA — William Reginald Lawrence, Sr., age 65, passed from this life on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at approximately 7:54 p.m. at Lima Memorial Health Systems in Lima.

He was born on December 10, 1954 in Rome, Georgia to the union of Frank and Georgia Elizabeth (Williams) Lawrence, Sr.; both parents preceded him in death.

Mr. Lawrence retired from Whemco Steel Foundry. He was a member Providence Missionary Baptist Church and a member of the Gospel Sensations. He played the Bass Guitar and was an avid pool shark. He loved sports and loved his church. He was also a member of the Army Reserve.

He leaves to cherish his precious memory a son; William Reginald "Bam Bam" Lawrence, Jr. of Lima. 2 brothers; Frank Lawrence, Jr. (Nina Ramona) and Michael O. Lawrence (Mary Ricks) both of Lima. 2 sisters; Shirley L. Cobb (Joseph) of Clayton, OH. Pat Fluellyn of Barnesville, GA. His mother-in-law; Hilda Gail Roach who is raising his son "Bam Bam".

Home Going Services will be held on Thursday, January 2, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. at Providence Missionary Baptist Church with Rev. A. L. Butler, officiating.

Visitation/Wake will be held on Thursday, January 2, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. until time of services at the Church.

Services entrusted to: JONES-CLARK FUNERAL HOME, INC.

To order flowers and to offer condolences to the LAWRENCE Family, visit www.jonesclarkfuneralhome.com